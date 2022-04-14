Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) to post $41.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the lowest is $32.49 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $22.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $183.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $153.76 million to $240.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $196.22 million, with estimates ranging from $176.20 million to $218.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRP. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

KRP traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 481,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 296.01%.

In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at $179,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.