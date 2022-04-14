Kineko Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Kineko has a market cap of $1.13 million and $15,512.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.06 or 0.07540658 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,205.43 or 0.99939000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00041600 BTC.

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

