King DAG Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges (KDAG)

King DAG (KDAG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last week, King DAG has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One King DAG coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $21.20 million and approximately $65,127.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About King DAG

KDAG is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

