Kingdom Game 4.0 Trading Down 13% Over Last Week (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $349,197.55 and $238,153.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00044440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.58 or 0.07509951 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,479.79 or 0.99948406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00041153 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars.

