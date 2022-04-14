Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the March 15th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KIII remained flat at $$9.81 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,981. Kismet Acquisition Three has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 7,750.4% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,433,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after buying an additional 2,402,626 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,283,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 44,990 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,798,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 440.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 533,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 435,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,687,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

