KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $475.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $450.33.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $336.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA has a twelve month low of $285.89 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

