Kleros (PNK) Achieves Market Cap of $47.09 Million

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.0755 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $47.09 million and approximately $761,408.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002559 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009771 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00225825 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 623,489,294 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.