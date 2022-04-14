Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the March 15th total of 194,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cheuvreux upgraded Klöckner & Co SE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Klöckner & Co SE from €16.60 ($18.04) to €17.20 ($18.70) in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS:KLKNF opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

