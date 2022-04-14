KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.01

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 76027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNYJY shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($63.04) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($79.35) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Danske raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($61.96) to €53.00 ($57.61) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7306 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

About KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

