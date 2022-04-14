Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 223,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

PHG stock opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $29.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.9641 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($38.04) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. ING Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

