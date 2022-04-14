Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Kore Potash plc (LON:KP2 – Get Rating) shares fell 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). 2,385,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,411,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.43 ($0.02).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kore Potash in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of £46.21 million and a PE ratio of -13.08.

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

