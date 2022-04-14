Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $7.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $7.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $572.61 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,990 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673,182 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,001,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 255,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,722,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after purchasing an additional 491,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,880 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.