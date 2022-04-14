Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given New CHF 260 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 264 to CHF 260 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 325 to CHF 290 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.60.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.85. 20,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,461. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.86. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter.

About Kuehne + Nagel International (Get Rating)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.