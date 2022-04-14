Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Up 651.4% in March

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 651.4% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

KIROY traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $14.42. 12,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,024. Kumba Iron Ore has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $18.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.5221 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.