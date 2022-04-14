Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Kura Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KURA shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of KURA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.13. 454,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,683. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 11.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 170,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 822,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

