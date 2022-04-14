Kush Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $473.00 (KSEED)

Kush Finance (KSEED) traded up 104.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Kush Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001254 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded 104.9% higher against the US dollar. Kush Finance has a market cap of $131,172.11 and approximately $473.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00044112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.06 or 0.07522987 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,056.05 or 1.00411707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00040552 BTC.

Kush Finance Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,272 coins. Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance . Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kush Finance Coin Trading

