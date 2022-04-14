L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.36

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.36 and traded as low as $6.80. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 28,917 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.32 million during the quarter.
L.S. Starrett Company Profile (NYSE:SCX)
The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.
