L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.36

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.36 and traded as low as $6.80. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 28,917 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.32 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in L.S. Starrett by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in L.S. Starrett by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.S. Starrett Company Profile (NYSE:SCX)

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.