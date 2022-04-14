L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $252.73.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $254.25 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.74.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after buying an additional 112,044 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 41,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

