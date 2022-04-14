Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stake Boosted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $85.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 61.64%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Lamb Weston Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.