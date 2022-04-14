Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 3.86. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 31.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $355,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $414,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,516 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

