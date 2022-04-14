Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Trading Up 7.9%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 67,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,570,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LTCH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99.
Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)
Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.
