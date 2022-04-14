Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Trading Up 7.9%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 67,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,570,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LTCH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Latch by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,986 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Latch in the third quarter worth $4,105,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Latch in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Latch by 28.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

