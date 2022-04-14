Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Veritas Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$46.80.

LB opened at C$39.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 31.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.73. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$36.54 and a 12-month high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$257.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1412425 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.94%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

