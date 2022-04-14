Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Position Trimmed by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Lennar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after buying an additional 1,437,557 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after buying an additional 1,274,105 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after buying an additional 521,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 464,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,468,000 after buying an additional 263,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Shares of LEN traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $76.77. 2,058,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,309. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.09. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $73.01 and a 12 month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.