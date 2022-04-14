Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

LEN opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $73.01 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

