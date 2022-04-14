Lennard Alexander Kolff Van Oosterwijk Sells 600,000 Shares of Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL) Stock

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Rating) insider Lennard Alexander Kolff Van Oosterwijk sold 600,000 shares of Atlantic Lithium stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74), for a total transaction of £342,000 ($445,660.67).

Shares of ALL stock opened at GBX 59.23 ($0.77) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.14. The firm has a market cap of £339.83 million and a PE ratio of -98.72. Atlantic Lithium Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 15.63 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 68 ($0.89).

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a research note on Monday, March 21st. reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.60) price target on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Atlantic Lithium Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 1,172 square kilometers in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

