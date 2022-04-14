Lethean Trading Down 14.1% This Week (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $490,893.95 and approximately $32.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,760.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.33 or 0.07523367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.72 or 0.00268417 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.13 or 0.00840345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00092188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.13 or 0.00566211 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.95 or 0.00359523 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

