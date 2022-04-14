Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Short Interest Up 112.2% in March

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 112.2% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LCRTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.10 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.50 to C$2.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCRTF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 125,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,486. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

