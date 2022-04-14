Leuthold Group LLC Buys New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FENY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $195,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

