Leuthold Group LLC Buys Shares of 98,223 Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.30. 8,026,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,895,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

