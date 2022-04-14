Leuthold Group LLC Cuts Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,803 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

NYSE SONY traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,850. The stock has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.79. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.45 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

