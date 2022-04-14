Leuthold Group LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.07% of Triton International worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Triton International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 69,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 65,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Triton International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of TRTN traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.67. The stock had a trading volume of 461,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.20 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 34.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

