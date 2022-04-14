Leuthold Group LLC Invests $296,000 in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,109 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,132. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

