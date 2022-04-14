Leuthold Group LLC Invests $384,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock traded up $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $116.43. 355,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,519. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $138.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day moving average is $124.95.

