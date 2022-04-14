Leuthold Group LLC Purchases Shares of 124,729 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,826,000 after purchasing an additional 864,556 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,798 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,671,000 after purchasing an additional 828,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,754,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 60,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,323,000 after buying an additional 5,699,989 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.48. 5,458,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,790,368. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $34.21.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.3311 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

