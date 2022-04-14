Leuthold Group LLC Takes $3 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,020 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Amdocs by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Amdocs by 144.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.75. The stock had a trading volume of 324,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,999. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.06. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $83.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

Amdocs Profile (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

