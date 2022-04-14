Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.08.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

