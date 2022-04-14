LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 35,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 427,578 shares.The stock last traded at $7.53 and had previously closed at $7.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPL. StockNews.com lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, CLSA upgraded LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LG Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,764,000 after buying an additional 262,672 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 600,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 651.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 531,888 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

