Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE:ASG opened at $7.22 on Thursday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,604,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,444,000 after purchasing an additional 151,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 26,249 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 172,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 64,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.