Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.96

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.96 and last traded at $39.03, with a volume of 349464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.27.
The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12. The company has a market cap of $632.43 million, a PE ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 0.48.
Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)
