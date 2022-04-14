Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $222,340.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 43.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.89 or 0.00268122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014407 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001313 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.