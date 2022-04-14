Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider Jennifer Morris Purchases 17,800 Shares of Stock

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Morris bought 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.69 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of A$30,028.60 ($22,243.41).
The company has a current ratio of 156.96, a quick ratio of 156.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Liontown Resources (Get Rating)
