Liquity Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.27 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $130.96 million and $2.27 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00004718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.91 or 0.07519690 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,292.79 or 1.00630595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00040805 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,331,286 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

