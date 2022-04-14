Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.97

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.97 and last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 4416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.12.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.23%.

In other news, EVP William L. Williams III bought 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.37 per share, with a total value of $362,081.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III bought 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.32 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

