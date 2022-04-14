Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Update

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the March 15th total of 8,680,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LYG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,621,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,945,571. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 107.6% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 44,823 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 390,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 81,042 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 70,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on LYG shares. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.