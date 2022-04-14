loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.33

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 506464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on loanDepot from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 1,010,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $3,677,557.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,258,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,817 and have sold 225,000 shares valued at $858,000.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 82,989 shares during the last quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,705,000. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

