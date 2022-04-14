Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.00

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$25.00 and last traded at C$116.13, with a volume of 164388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$116.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$111.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$110.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$107.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$100.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The stock has a market cap of C$38.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.63 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 6.852327 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 35,667 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.31, for a total value of C$3,541,922.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,636 shares in the company, valued at C$18,236,028.07. Also, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 10,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.61, for a total transaction of C$1,106,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,318,294. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock worth $9,562,160.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

