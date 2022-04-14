Lobstex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $245,984.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. Lobstex has a market cap of $872,802.92 and $245,984.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 573.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,408,131 coins and its circulating supply is 23,332,704 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

