Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,296,000 after buying an additional 143,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after buying an additional 543,607 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after buying an additional 311,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $469.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $429.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

