Logan Bruce Anderson Sells 5,000 Shares of International Battery Metals Ltd (CNSX:IBAT) Stock

International Battery Metals Ltd (CNSX:IBAT – Get Rating) Director Logan Bruce Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.60, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 361,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,388,540.

Logan Bruce Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Logan Bruce Anderson sold 5,000 shares of International Battery Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00.

International Battery Metals Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$1.11.

International Battery Metals Ltd. operates as an exploration company in Canada. The company engages in the acquisition and exploration of metals used in the production of batteries. It primarily focuses on exploring lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Rheingold Exploration Corp. and changed its name to International Battery Metals Ltd.

