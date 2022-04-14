Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Position Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,976 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 52,135 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 610.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

LPX traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $61.42. The company had a trading volume of 36,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,736. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $50.12 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

